'Critically endangered' lemur triplets born at Newquay Zoo
At a glance
Lemur triplets are born at Newquay Zoo
Species are classified as "critically endangered"
Zoo keeper says male pups are having "plenty of fun"
- Published
A zoo in Cornwall has nearly doubled its family of black and white ruffled lemurs.
Newquay Zoo revealed it had welcomed a set of male triplets in April.
It said the addition was "brilliant news" as the species were classified as critically endangered.
Newquay Zoo keeper and team leader Dave Rich said the triplets were "doing really well".
He said: “We’re incredibly proud to have black and white ruffed lemurs at Newquay Zoo.
"Not only are they incredibly cute, but they are one of the 11 primate species here that are part of a European-wide breeding programme to help safeguard the future of the species."
Newquay Zoo said the lemurs were critically endangered in their native home of Madagascar due to habitat destruction, being hunted for their meat and the illegal pet trade.
The triplets join their parents and two older siblings at the zoo.
Mr Rich said the zoo would make sure the triplets lived a good life in their home, named Lemur Island.
"They’re having plenty of fun exploring their new enclosure, playing together and learning how to be lemurs from the rest of the family," he said.