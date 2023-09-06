Parents frustrated by school concrete crisis
The government has published an official list of 147 schools in England that have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)
Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury and Aylesford School in Warwick are among the schools affecteed
Parents say they are concerned pupils were unable to begin the new school year due to safety concerns
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said it was a "desperately difficult" situation
Parents have spoken of their frustration that their children are unable to return to school to begin the new academic year due to unsafe concrete.
Up to 147 schools in England have been told to shut buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
“I’m feeling rather disappointed to be honest,” said Nicola Maycock, whose 14-year-old daughter was due to return to Wednesbury's Wood Green Academy on Wednesday.
In a letter to parents, the school said it was operating a “staggered start” to the new school year, due to a loss of a number of classrooms.
Ms Maycock, Labour councillor for Wednesbury North Ward at Sandwell Council, said her daughter had been due to begin Year 10 but would now return to school on Friday.
She said the school had dealt with the problem "really well,” but added her daughter had been “very concerned” she may not return to the building.
But she said it was “very disappointed” that action had not been taken sooner, after the school had funding for building work withdrawn by the government in 2010.
Sarah James, whose two children attend Aylesford School in Warwick, said the situation was “quite worrying,” but she had been told they may be able to return to school on Monday.
She was concerned about the impact on their learning and on school facilities.
“As long as they do go back on Monday, that’s kind of ok, it’s a just a few days isn’t it,” she added.
“I think it’s the fact that It’s not absolutely confirmed that they will, that is really quite concerning.”
In a letter to parents, Aylesford School said it had been forced to close whilst work continued to resolve issues.
RAAC, a lightweight concrete, was used in roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s, but as it is aerated, it is less durable and has a shorter lifespan.
The Health and Safety Executive says RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
An official list of impacted schools has been published by the government.
Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, told BBC CWR he had sympathy for parents.
“This is such a desperately difficult situation and its really unfair on them but also the pupils and staff.”
“They only got notice of this a couple of days before the start of term, it’s pretty outrageous.”