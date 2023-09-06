Parents have spoken of their frustration that their children are unable to return to school to begin the new academic year due to unsafe concrete.

Up to 147 schools in England have been told to shut buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

“I’m feeling rather disappointed to be honest,” said Nicola Maycock, whose 14-year-old daughter was due to return to Wednesbury's Wood Green Academy on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the school said it was operating a “staggered start” to the new school year, due to a loss of a number of classrooms.