Ferry trials passed with flying colours - operator
Issues with the Isle of Man’s new £78m ferry have been resolved, its operator has said.
It follows the discovery of a faulty gearbox during previous sea trials of the Manxman in February.
The government-owned Isle of Man Steam Packet said the new vessel had now “passed its sea trials with flying colours”.
The passenger and freight ferry is now due to leave South Korea, where it was built, early in May.
The vessel had been put through 10 days of sea trials, testing its handling, manoeuvrability, fuel consumption and speed.
A company representative said the exercise was an “opportunity to test the many complex systems installed to manage almost every aspect of the vessel’s operation”.
The vessel had passed the trials “comfortably, exceeding design parameters in some areas”, they added.
The new ferry will be officially handed over to the Steam Packet on 10 May, and it will depart on its 30-day voyage to UK waters two days later.
Some final installation of equipment and artworks will then take place on the south coast of England before it sets off on its journey to the Isle of Man.
Built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, it will be the third Steam Packet vessel to bear the name Manxman and is due to take over as the island’s main passenger and freight ferry.
The vessel will have increased capacity and be able to take about 950 passengers to and from Heysham, 320 more than the current maximum on the Ben-my-Chree.
