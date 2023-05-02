The remains of a man who went missing more than 20 years ago have been discovered in a secluded wooded area.

Human remains found behind Waverley Drive, Mumbles, Swansea have been confirmed as those of Russell Scozzi, said South Wales Police.

Mr Scozzi, of West Cross, Swansea, went missing in 2002.

His sister, Danielle Owens, said the loss was “devastating” for the family, but the discovery means they have “finally been given the opportunity to grieve him properly”.