An under-threat colony of common terns in Lancashire could be boosted by the creation of a special new breeding platform.

It is hoped the feature in the Lune estuary will increase the number of nesting birds.

Several hundred pairs of common tern used to breed on the estuary's saltmarshes.

But the seabird colony collapsed in 2008 due to factors including recreational disturbance, predation by foxes and habitat erosion, the RSPB said.