In a question and answer session, Rev Paisley said that because of the “long shadow” cast by the Northern Ireland Troubles there was still a fear among many unionists that there are people who would seek to exploit them in a united Ireland.

He said that while it may be possible to respect and acknowledge the culture and history of unionists in a united Ireland he was of the view that “you can’t really be a unionist without the union".

The former Alliance leader and Fine Gael MEP, John Cushnahan, told the committee that he questioned “the wisdom” of those using the recent Northern Ireland census to seek a “premature” border poll.

He said future constitutional change “must be able to win the consent of the nationalist majority and the unionist minority” rather than a 50% plus one margin.

Mr Cushnahan suggested that it might be better to allow academics examine the issues surrounding change rather than a citizens’ assembly.

The Seanad committee on the Voices of all Communities on the Constitutional Future on the Island of Ireland earlier heard from young people north and south of the border about their thoughts on the island’s future.