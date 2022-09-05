A﻿ 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left a road and hit a tree.

L﻿eicestershire Police said the car, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, left the northbound carriageway of the A1 - close to the Ram Jam service station - at about 03:00 BST on Monday.

O﻿fficers attended but the driver died at the scene.

T﻿he road is expected to be closed for most of the morning while an investigation is carried out, the force added.