Driver dies after car leaves road and hits tree

Ram Jam service station on the A1Google

Police said the crash happened close to the Ram Jam service station in Rutland

A﻿ 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left a road and hit a tree.

L﻿eicestershire Police said the car, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, left the northbound carriageway of the A1 - close to the Ram Jam service station - at about 03:00 BST on Monday.

O﻿fficers attended but the driver died at the scene.

T﻿he road is expected to be closed for most of the morning while an investigation is carried out, the force added.

PC Adam Wilson said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A1 earlier this morning.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle as well as anyone who saw the silver BMW prior to the collision occurring."

