Murder arrests after man's death in Rochester
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Kent.
A 71-year-old man was found dead by officers called to a property in Mercury Close, Rochester, at 07:50 BST on Tuesday.
His next of kin has been informed.
A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were held on suspicion of murder less than an hour after the discovery, Kent Police said.
