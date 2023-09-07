UK heatwave: Animals cool off at wildlife park

  1. Meerkats at Cotswold Wildlife Park
    Meerkats at Cotswold Wildlife Park demolish a refreshing watermelon.

At a glance

  • Keepers at Cotswold Wildlife Park, Oxfordshire are making sure the animals under their care are kept cool in the heatwave

  • Many are being treated to iced snacks, made from ingredients in their normal diet, including berries, pears and carrots

  • Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the year

  • Heat-health alerts have been upgraded to amber for much of England

Philip Joyce

Ring-tailed Lemurs enjoying frozen smoothies

