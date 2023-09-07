UK heatwave: Animals cool off at wildlife park
Slide 1 of 7, Meerkats at Cotswold Wildlife Park , Meerkats at Cotswold Wildlife Park demolish a refreshing watermelon.
1 of 7
End of image gallery
At a glance
Keepers at Cotswold Wildlife Park, Oxfordshire are making sure the animals under their care are kept cool in the heatwave
Many are being treated to iced snacks, made from ingredients in their normal diet, including berries, pears and carrots
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the year
Heat-health alerts have been upgraded to amber for much of England
- Published
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.