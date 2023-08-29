Two birds, which have never been recorded in the UK at the same time and place, have been spotted in the Isles of Scilly, off Cornwall.

A red-footed booby, native to the Galápagos Islands, was spotted on top of Bishop Rock Lighthouse on Monday, with a brown booby at the bottom steps.

The rare red-footed species of tropical seabird had been recorded for the second time in the UK near the Isles of Scilly on 16 August.

Lucy McRobert, from the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said having a "pair of boobies" at one location was an "unbelievable sighting".