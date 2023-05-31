Six hurt in crash between car and bus
Six people have been injured, one critically, after a collision between a car and a bus.
The car driver was given advanced life-support treatment by paramedics at the scene at Pershore Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Four people on the bus were also taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and a child suffered minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The crash took place at abot 13:00 BST and the road closed.
“On arrival, crews discovered the driver of the car, a man, was in a critical condition," an ambulance spokesperson said.
“Two male passengers of the bus were treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries and taken to the same hospital for further treatment."
A female bus passenger was taken to Birmingham Women’s Hospital for further treatment and the child to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The sixth patient, the car passenger, was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment, the spokesperson added.
