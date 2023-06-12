Views sought in island-wide voting survey
At a glance
The review panel wants to seek islanders' views
Public hearings and a report will follow
The survey is online but people can obtain it in paper form
A survey has been launched as part of the government's review of Guernsey's island-wide voting system.
The Scrutiny Management Committee (SMC) launched the online survey, external to seek views from the public "on various aspects surrounding the electoral process".
The review panel said it was "very pleased with the submissions it received from its call for evidence earlier in 2023."
It urged "as many people as possible to complete the questionnaire" and said paper copies were also available on request.
Deputy Yvonne Burford, president of the committee and chair of its review panel, said: “I’d encourage everyone aged 16 or over living in Guernsey or Herm to let us know their thoughts by taking 10 or 15 minutes to complete the survey.
"Once the results of the survey are in and have been analysed, we will conduct public hearings before producing a report of our findings.”