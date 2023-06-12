A survey has been launched as part of the government's review of Guernsey's island-wide voting system.

The Scrutiny Management Committee (SMC) launched the online survey, external to seek views from the public "on various aspects surrounding the electoral process".

The review panel said it was "very pleased with the submissions it received from its call for evidence earlier in 2023."

It urged "as many people as possible to complete the questionnaire" and said paper copies were also available on request.