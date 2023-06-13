Three-time London mayoral candidate and former Green Party co-leader Siân Berry has announced she will run to replace the Brighton MP, Caroline Lucas.

Ms Lucas, who has served as an MP for Brighton Pavilion since 2010, announced last week that she would be stepping down at the next general election.

In a letter to members of the Brighton and Hove Green Party, Ms Berry said that if selected, she would hope to build on Ms Lucas’ “tremendous and inspiring record”.

She told members she will be based in the coastal city over the coming weeks during their selection process.