Catherine, Princess of Wales said early years education was "vital" as she visited a nursery in Luton.

She joined children, carers and parents at Foxcubs Nursery to highlight the importance of the early years development of children.

Catherine spent time with the three and four-year-olds who were making face masks, describing the children as "great".

Neil Leitch, from the Early Years Alliance, which runs the nursery, said the princess was "very understanding that these are critical years in which a child's future is formed".