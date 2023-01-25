A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leicestershire.

Emergency services were called to Ashby Road, in Stapleton, at 07:44 GMT on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said after being struck by a red Ford Fiesta, the pedestrian - in his 60s - was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains.

The force said no arrests had been made, adding officers have been carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash.