New face will put together 25th book festival
At a glance
The festival at Wigtown - Scotland's national book town - will hold its 25th edition later this year
Lee Randall has been appointed its guest programmer after chairing dozens of events in the past
A well-known figure in Scottish literature, she said book festivals were her "natural habitat"
This year's festival runs from 22 September to 1 October
- Published
A new face will put together the programme for the 25th Wigtown Book Festival later this year.
Lee Randall - a well-known figure in Scottish literature - has been appointed to the guest programmer role.
The festival will take place from 22 September to 1 October.
Ms Randall, who lives in Edinburgh, has chaired dozens of events at Wigtown in the past and contributed to all aspects of the festival.
"I have been in love with Wigtown Book Festival for more than a decade now," she said.
"At first I would just go for a few events, and then I began staying the whole 10 days.
“The festival, and Wigtown as Scotland’s national book town, are remarkable."
Ms Randall has previously programmed the Borderlines Carlisle Book Festival, the Granite Noir crime fiction festival in Aberdeen and worked on the 2022 St Hilda's Crime Fiction Weekend.
"Book festivals are my natural habitat – I love them," she said.
"They are a place where ideas, writing, reading and commerce all meet up for a great big party."
Cathy Agnew, incoming chair of Wigtown Book Festival, said there had been strong competition for the role.
"Lee is an old friend of the festival and of Scotland's national book town, with enormous experience, energy and a deep love of literature and storytelling," she said.
"I have no doubt that our 25th festival will be absolutely outstanding."