The Mayor of St Ives has resigned from the Conservative Party at a meeting of the town council, saying he was "disillusioned with party politics".

Johnnie Wells, who has been a Conservative councillor since 2020, said being a member of the party “was becoming an issue” at the meeting on Thursday.

Mr Wells – who is a town councillor in the same ward as Cornwall Council’s Conservative leader Linda Taylor – said: “I just feel that for me, in St Ives and for Cornwall, an independent role is better.

"People would kind of shut off to you pretty quickly [as a Conservative] so it was becoming more of a hindrance than a help.”