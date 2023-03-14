Three held as pupil taken seriously ill at school
At a glance
A boy was taken ill at Caedmon College in Whitby on Monday afternoon
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident
North Yorkshire Police is exploring the possibility the boy ingested 'an unknown substance'
Officers have urged people not to share any footage of the incident on social media
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested as police say a boy taken seriously ill at a North Yorkshire secondary school may have ingested an "unknown substance".
Emergency services were called to Caedmon College in Whitby at 12:10 GMT on Monday.
The student was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
North Yorkshire Police said those arrested - all male and in their teens - had since been released on bail.
The BBC has approached the school for comment.
A force spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of an unknown substance having been ingested."
Meanwhile, officers have asked people to respect the privacy of the student and not to share any footage of the incident on social media.
Anyone with information that could help with the police investigation is asked to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.