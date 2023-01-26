A night march made by Jacobite soldiers on the eve of the Battle of Culloden 277 years ago is to be recreated by a team from the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

A group of soldiers loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie had hoped to launch a surprise attack on British government troops camped at Nairn.

But the fighters, already hungry and exhausted from their efforts to reach Culloden, near Inverness, were forced to give up on their 12-mile march over moorland in darkness.

Many of them made the return journey to Culloden.

Just hours later, on 16 April 1746, the prince's army was defeated in battle.

Culloden saw the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites.