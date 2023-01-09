A woman has retired after working as a cleaner at a police station for 55 years.

Officers and staff in Nantwich threw a surprise party to say farewell to Betty Chesters, 83, whom the Cheshire force said was renowned for her cooked breakfasts and keeping the station "spotless".

When she began work there in 1967, Harold Wilson was prime minister and man was yet to set foot on the Moon.

Ms Chesters said she had "loved every minute" of her work and would miss everyone at the station.

She added she would "pop in" to check the place was being kept clean and tidy.

"It doesn’t feel like it has been that long," she said.

"I’ve always worked with a bunch of lovely people and that’s what I’ve really enjoyed."