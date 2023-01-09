Police station cleaner retires after 55 years
A woman has retired after working as a cleaner at a police station for 55 years.
Officers and staff in Nantwich threw a surprise party to say farewell to Betty Chesters, 83, whom the Cheshire force said was renowned for her cooked breakfasts and keeping the station "spotless".
When she began work there in 1967, Harold Wilson was prime minister and man was yet to set foot on the Moon.
Ms Chesters said she had "loved every minute" of her work and would miss everyone at the station.
She added she would "pop in" to check the place was being kept clean and tidy.
"It doesn’t feel like it has been that long," she said.
"I’ve always worked with a bunch of lovely people and that’s what I’ve really enjoyed."
PC Sarah Marson said Ms Chesters was "one of a kind".
“Betty has been the glue at Nantwich which has kept us all together and we will all miss her," she said.
“The station is always spotless because everyone respects her so much and looks after everything.
"We all love her to bits and it was great to be able to give her a proper send off.”
How the world looked in 1967:
It was announced Stansted would become London's third airport
Rallies were taking place across America to protest against the continuing war in Vietnam
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu were married in Las Vegas
Sandie Shaw's Puppet On A String won the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK
Ms Chesters, who began work at the old station on Welsh Row before moving to the Beam Street site, has been making tea and toast for numerous officers over the years.
She worked through the coronavirus pandemic without missing a day, the force said.
In 2016, she was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Constabulary’s ACE Awards.
Ms Chesters said she would be "at a loss" upon retirement.
"I do go on holiday quite a bit so I’ll need to plan more trips. My last holiday was to Ibiza and I do enjoy cruises too, so I’ll need to book my next one," she said.
Ch Const Mark Roberts presented her with a plaque and glassware at last week's party. He praised her "incredible achievement".
“I know all the staff at Nantwich are extremely fond of her, and we wish her all the best for her retirement," he said.