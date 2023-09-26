Bus fare increases are to go ahead across Guernsey from the start of October, with a standard daytime journey fare rising by 25p.

However plans to start charging pensioners for earlier morning bus services have been scrapped, the government said.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) said it would maintain the free journeys before 09:30 after listening to feedback from the public.

Other "small" increases, external were being introduced "in order to offset the increased costs driven by inflation", a spokesperson said.