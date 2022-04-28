Ranger Ken Scott said it was only a small number of people who caused problems.

"Most of the visitors to Loch Ken are quite respectful of Loch Ken, its communities, its environment and its wildlife," he said.

"But, as in many areas, there's a small minority that do spoil it for the rest, and they don't respect any of those things.

"They think it's OK to disturb wildlife, damage property and leave their litter and rubbish behind for others to clean up."

He said there had been problems last year in quite a few areas due to dirty camping.

"People come in and just leave the tents, they leave all their rubbish, their beer cans and broken bottles and worse things than that as well, which are quite a bit of a health hazard sometimes to clean up," he said.

"They are in a minority, it doesn't happen all the time.

"I would say at least 95% of the visitors that come to the loch do look after it for us."