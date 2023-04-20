A music festival's founder has said he is looking forward to making "incredible" memories again after its post-Covid return was "beyond euphoric".

Beat-Herder, which takes place near Sawley in Lancashire, sold out when it returned in July 2022 after a two-year-hiatus.

Nick Chambers said the event was "pure magic and you could feel the energy on both sides of the stages".

He added that he hoped this year's festival, which will be headlined by Alison Goldfrapp and Pendulum, would be equally "jaw-dropping".