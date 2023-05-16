Flagpole bearing Ukrainian flag cut down in village
At a glance
A flagpole bearing an Ukrainian flag has been cut down in Biddenham, Bedfordshire
Flags have been removed three times
A councillor has said it was "bizarre and hurtful"
A new "vandal proof" pole could be purchased for more than £1,000
- Published
A parish councillor has described the removal of a flagpole from a village green as "bizarre" and "depressing".
Jon Gambold said the pole, in Biddenham, near Bedford, bearing a Ukrainian national flag, has been vandalised three times since 31 December.
He said the actions were "very, very hurtful for the Ukrainian refugees we've got in the village and across Bedford".
Biddenham Parish Council was aiming to purchase a "bigger vandal proof pole and a bigger Ukrainian flag", at a cost of more than £1,000, he added.
Mr Gambold, who is also a Conservative councillor for Bedford Borough Council, said: "We want to show solidarity with these people.
"I'm upset on their behalf and for them."
He said he did not know who cut the pole down, but that he was aware of one person who had expressed unhappiness that an Ukrainian flag was being flown in the village.
Councillor Gambold said he "started to get worried" after the flag was removed for a second time in March.
"I got a new cleat for the flag pole and put it higher up so that they couldn't get to it to vandalise it", he said.
He said the Ukrainian flag was replaced with the union flag for the King's Coronation, but "on the Wednesday night or Thursday morning it had gone".
The incidents have left him "shocked", he said, adding: "I thought we'd done what we could to stop it being vandalised and someone has still found a way to do it.
"Putting up a bigger flag is the sort of statement we're trying to make," he added.
Bedfordshire Police said it was aware of a previous incident and has been contacted for comment.
