Two job vacancies have come up on the tiny island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides.

Just five miles (8km) long and three miles (5km) wide, the isle is home to 110 people and generates its own electricity from wind, sun and water power.

A head teacher is being sought for the primary school, and a warm homes manager to lead efforts to improve the quality and energy efficiency of housing.

Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust said it was not often two "amazing jobs" came up on a "wee island".