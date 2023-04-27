Whitechapel flat fire victim tells of arson attack terror
A victim of a suspected arson attack in east London has told of her terror as fire engulfed her home.
Flatmates Harper Celeste, Novaya Shey and Bartosz Ligocki escaped out of their fifth-floor flat with just seconds to spare as smoke and flames spread through their apartment in Whitechapel High Street.
The suspected arsonist struck just after 6:00 BST on 14 April while two of the flatmates slept. Police are treating it as a transphobic hate crime.
Ms Celeste said the blaze " truly was abhorrently horrendous".
The 26-year-old, who is a transgender freelance stylist who has worked with celebrities including Boy George and actress Yasmin Finney, told BBC London it had been "one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced in my life".
“The only thing we could do was react, soak the door and towels, etcetera, and create as much of a seal around the door," she explained.
"Smoke was obviously filling into the flat from above the door and ceiling.”
Leni Morris, the chief executive of LGBT+ anti abuse charity Galop, said the attack happened at the time when it had seen a significant rise in calls to its helpline from trans and non binary people who had experienced abuse and violence.
“The effect that this kind of incident has on the trans community, who already have a vastly reduced sense of safety right now, is not to be underestimated. People should be able to feel safe in their own homes," she said.
"This is a case that will undoubtedly cause people to feel that this is not the case.”
'Very frightening ordeal'
The blaze is being investigated by the London Fire Brigade and Met Police.
Detectives are trawling through CCTV as part of their work and reiterated that they are treating the fire as suspicious.
Acting Ch Insp Dave Hodges said: "We do not tolerate transphobia and are working closely with the London Fire Brigade in Tower Hamlets to extend support to the three victims of what was clearly a very frightening ordeal."
A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise money for the flatmates as they attempt to piece their lives back together.
It has so far raised £17,000 and will be used to help replace their destroyed belongings.
