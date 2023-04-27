A victim of a suspected arson attack in east London has told of her terror as fire engulfed her home.

Flatmates Harper Celeste, Novaya Shey and Bartosz Ligocki escaped out of their fifth-floor flat with just seconds to spare as smoke and flames spread through their apartment in Whitechapel High Street.

The suspected arsonist struck just after 6:00 BST on 14 April while two of the flatmates slept. Police are treating it as a transphobic hate crime.

Ms Celeste said the blaze " truly was abhorrently horrendous".