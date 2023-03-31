The sister of an Irish man who has been held in an Iranian prison since October has said she is hopeful he will be released on humanitarian grounds.

Bernard Phelan, 64, has been accused of "providing information to an enemy country" by Iranian authorities, which he and his family deny.

Last month, a judge in Iran sentenced him to three-and-a-half years, but said he would be pardoned on humanitarian grounds.

However, a week later, his family said, he was back in court and his sentence was increased to six-and-a-half years and he was told he would not be pardoned.

Mr Phelan has hypertensive heart disease and chronic bone and eyesight issues.

He had previously gone on a food and water strike in protest at his arrest sparking international concern for his case.

His sister Caroline Massé-Phelan said that her brother is going blind and that earlier this week the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Iran brought doctors to the prison to carry out tests on him.

"They’ve also asked for further testing at an outside hospital in Mashhad, which Bernard has agreed to," Ms Massé-Phelan said.

"If he passes the test that he is really sick he could potentially be pardoned based on humanitarian circumstances.

"We’re very hopeful on that, we’re really counting on that, we’re counting on them really realising the state of Bernard’s health and realising he shouldn’t be where he is and that he should be released on humanitarian grounds."