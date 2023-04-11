A heritage railway is appealing for £1.5m, for what it describes as a Survival Fund amid rising costs and falling visitor numbers.

The Severn Valley Railway, which runs trains between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, said its electricity bill alone had more than doubled to nearly £500,000 in the last 12 months.

It also said visitor numbers had dropped by a third in that time.

In February, bosses announced redundancies and other cost-cutting measures such as running temporarily reduced services.