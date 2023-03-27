A bar owner said it was humbling and incredible to have others in the industry rally round to keep his business open after he broke his ankle.

Amanjot Singh Johal suffered the injury playing football in 2022 and needed a third operation in February which left him unable to walk for several weeks.

He was faced with permanently closing 40 St Pauls but placed a plea for help online and received about 150 offers.

"I was incredibly surprised and quite humbled," he said.

"It's been one of the most affirming, lovely responses I've ever had."

The small cocktail bar on Cox Street in the Jewellery Quarter has space for 16 customers and Mr Johal said he usually ran the place on his own.