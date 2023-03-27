Bartenders rally to save bar owner from closing
A bar owner said it was humbling and incredible to have others in the industry rally round to keep his business open after he broke his ankle.
Amanjot Singh Johal suffered the injury playing football in 2022 and needed a third operation in February which left him unable to walk for several weeks.
He was faced with permanently closing 40 St Pauls but placed a plea for help online and received about 150 offers.
"I was incredibly surprised and quite humbled," he said.
"It's been one of the most affirming, lovely responses I've ever had."
The small cocktail bar on Cox Street in the Jewellery Quarter has space for 16 customers and Mr Johal said he usually ran the place on his own.
A couple of friends convinced him to make an appeal for help online after he decided it would be "horrible" to hire someone for just 12 weeks of work.
People offered to come and collect glasses while other bar owners got in touch and said they would take over the bar for certain nights.
Mr Johal said they settled on a "celebration of Birmingham" with other owners coming in for three days a week while he recovers.
They showcase their own favourite drinks and news ones in the takeover events.
"It's a really beautiful community. It's wonderful, we all connect with each other and there are so many incredibly creative people," Mr Johal said.
The independent owners have decided to use the collaboration to discuss how they could be more of a community, he added.
"Hopefully this will mean being able to help others in the future and have a really positive impact for a small part of Birmingham."
