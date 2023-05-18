Mother battles housing association over mould
At a glance
Bath Harman claims her landlord has left a leak unfixed for more than six months
She said her two-year-old son's health has been affected by the mould
A Town and Country Housing spokesperson has apologised
A mother battling a housing association over an unfixed leak in her home has said the mould is affecting her son's health.
Beth Harman, from Canterbury, Kent, claims she has contacted her landlord Town and Country Housing about the issue for more than six months.
“I’ve had to put pots, pans, anything I could find to stop it going on the floor. They’ve still done nothing,” she said.
Town and Country Housing said contractors had tried “various methods” to contact Ms Harman.
Ms Harman, 23, said it took several months to initially stop the leak, but the issue has not been entirely fixed.
“They’ve come three or four times since this has all happened. And it’s always, ‘someone else has to come in’ and, ‘I can’t touch that’,” she said.
“Every time they’ve said they are coming out, I’ve made sure I was in. But they’re saying I’m never in, when I am.”
She said her two-year-old son’s health had deteriorated from living in a mouldy flat.
A Town and Country Housing spokesperson apologised and assured Ms Harman that contactors would be returning on Thursday to complete the work.
“We accept Ms Harman feels that the process has taken too long,” they said.
“Town and Country Housing and its contractors have tried various methods of contacting Ms Harman to arrange access to the property.”
The landlord also offered Ms Harman £100 in compensation.
