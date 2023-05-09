Rat droppings and cockroaches found at takeaway
A takeaway boss has been banned from running a food business after rat droppings and live cockroaches were found in food storage.
Parathawala takeaway was shut three times in one year after environmental health officers deemed the conditions an "imminent risk to consumers' health".
Sadek Seikh admitted four food hygiene and safety offences at his fast food shop on Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.
Seikh, of Wright Road, Saltley, was also fined £12,500 after pleading guilty on 4 May at Birmingham Magistrates Court.
Officers found rat droppings in food storage and preparation areas during inspections in March and September last year, Birmingham City Council said.
Live cockroaches were found in food storage and preparation areas in an announced inspection in March.
The council brought the prosecution under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.
On all three occasions the takeaway was temporarily shut down using emergency powers.
In court, the director pleaded guilty to four offences of failing to ensure proper pest control procedures were in place and failing to keep the takeaway clean.
The business was also ordered to pay £1,058.50 in costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
A reinspection was carried out on 3 May, the council has said, and the takeaway was given a three rating for food hygiene and safety.
