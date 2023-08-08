A second pre-planned explosion is due to take place in a village a month after a large amount of World War Two ammunition was discovered.

Police said large noises might be heard in Weston Longville, Norfolk, and people should not be alarmed.

On 3 July, another explosion was carried out after the landowner found a large amount of ammunition.

A series of controlled explosions would be carried out by the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the force said.