Four-vehicle crash leaves main road shut
One person is believed to have been seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the A38 in Cornwall.
The main road was closed in both directions at Trerulefoot, Saltash, at around 12.30 (BST).
One person has sustained potentially serious injuries and has been taken to hospital and at least one other person sustained minor injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police said local road closures had been put in place.
The road has been shut between the A390 near Liskeard and the A374 near Trerulefoot.
Plymouth Citybus tweeted, external that "all PCB11 services would be diverted along the A388 towards Callington then on the A390 towards Liskeard" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
