Son detained indefinitely for killing his father
A man has been detained indefinitely in hospital for killing his father after stamping on him outside his home following a psychotic breakdown.
Dafydd Thomas, 65, died after being attacked by Tony Thomas, 46, in March 2021 at Minffordd, near Porthmadog, in Gwynedd.
Thomas was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, after a jury heard he had a long history of mental health issues.
The judge at Caernarfon Crown Court said the “dreadful nature” of the attack had taken the life of a “remarkable man”.
During his trial in January, the court heard Thomas was obsessed with pigs he kept on land he shared with his parents.
His father had also expressed an interest in bringing some new animals onto the farm, and Thomas was concerned they might carry disease and infect his own pigs.
The prosecution suggested this was a “trigger” leading to the attack.
Thomas told his trial he had been “overwhelmed with anger, like a fuse blowing in his head”, after seeing an email about an official notice for moving animals.
He confronted his father, dragging him from a pick-up truck, throwing him to the ground and kicking him, before stamping on his head.
Mr Thomas died from “catastrophic injuries” to his face at the scene after being found by his wife Elizabeth.
However, a murder charge against Thomas was dropped during his trial at Mold Crown Court, after medical evidence suggested he had a schizoaffective disorder when he attacked his father.
Schizoaffective disorder shares similar symptoms to schizophrenia.
The court had also heard he had previously been diagnosed as bipolar, had not been taking his medication for in excess of two years, and had been admitted to mental health hospitals several times.
Mr Thomas’s daughter Elin read a victim impact statement about her father’s death, telling the court that “the sense of anger we feel as a family is immeasurable”.
“He will never get to walk me down the aisle,” she told the court.
Mr Thomas had only recently retired, after building up a successful waste management company.
He was a well-known charity fundraiser, with a passion for extreme sports, including mountaineering and skydiving.
“We were a close family. I can’t describe the loss we all feel that we don’t get to se him every day.
"It’s a void that will never be filled,” added Ms Thomas.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was clear Mr Thomas was a “remarkable man who loss was clearly keenly felt” - not just by family and friends but by the whole community.
Sentencing Thomas, Judge Rowlands said he accepted the recommendations of four psychiatrists who had examined the defendant.
He said Thomas remained a “dangerous offender” but that his actions had been driven by his mental illness, which could be treated.
He imposed a hospital order, not limited by time, and a further indefinite restriction order.
It means Thomas will only be released after his case is considered by the justice secretary, who must be satisfied Thomas no longer poses a threat to the public.