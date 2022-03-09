Historic gates removed from gardens for restoration
At a glance
The gates at Candie Gardens have been removed for restoration.
The glasshouses at the park in St Peter Port are also being restored.
The States of Guernsey hopes the gates will be back by the middle of this year.
- Published
Work to restore some of the historic structures in Guernsey’s Candie Gardens is under way.
The gates and archway in St Peter Port have been removed so they can be repaired and restored.
The oldest of the gates is the upper gate, which was installed in 1896.
Two glasshouses which date back to 1792 are also being restored and are closed to the public.
It is hoped the repairs on the gates will be finished by the middle of 2022, with one of the two glasshouses ready for use by the end of the year, said the States.
Emily Coule, acting senior environment services officer, called the gardens a "beautiful, green and historic space" and said it was "great to see it getting back to its best".