A fleet of electric cars has arrived in Scotland for an off-road rally to be held at a former coal mine.

The vehicles have travelled by sea on board the former Royal Mail vessel St Helena from Saudi Arabia to Greenock.

They will take part in the Extreme E series Hydro X Prix at Glenmuckloch in Dumfries and Galloway next month.

As well as the vehicles, a paddock for team garages, tyres and other operational equipment have been brought to Scotland by the St Helena.