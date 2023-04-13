Cars reach Scotland for old mine off-road rally
A fleet of electric cars has arrived in Scotland for an off-road rally to be held at a former coal mine.
The vehicles have travelled by sea on board the former Royal Mail vessel St Helena from Saudi Arabia to Greenock.
They will take part in the Extreme E series Hydro X Prix at Glenmuckloch in Dumfries and Galloway next month.
As well as the vehicles, a paddock for team garages, tyres and other operational equipment have been brought to Scotland by the St Helena.
It left Saudi Arabia after March's Desert X Prix in Neom.
Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag said the arrival of the ship was a "huge milestone" in preparation for the race.
"Racing in Scotland is going to be a unique experience with a backdrop and setting like no other so far in the championship," he said.
Now in its third season, the off-road rally series focuses on the promotion of electric vehicles and clean energy innovations.
The old opencast mine is seen as an ideal location, with its plans for a pumped storage hydropower plant and wind farm.
The St Helena was bought in 2018 and has had a complete refit in order to transport as much of the equipment for the racing series as possible.
It has 62 cabins on board which can sleep up to 165 people, two lounges, an 80-seater restaurant, a 100-seater exterior deck, an 80-seater presentation area plus capacity to carry 90 shipping containers.
It uses low-energy LED lights, has low-water consumption bathroom fittings and chairs made from recycled plastic bottles collected from the Mediterranean.
There is even a hydroponic system on board in the kitchens which enables the chef to grow the ship’s own herbs and garnishes.
The race at Glenmuckloch near Kirkconnel takes place on the weekend of 13 and 14 May.