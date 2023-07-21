A £300m regeneration project for Exeter city centre is “probably under serious review”, the city council’s new chief executive has revealed.

The scheme for the Sidwell Street and Paris Street area around the derelict bus station included new homes, two new hotels, and the relocation of the council headquarters into a new public sector hub.

There were also plans for a new office quarter, food, drink and retail outlets, and a new square and civic space.

Bindu Arjoon, the council’s chief executive, also revealed the old bus station would not be knocked down in 2023 as the council had hoped.