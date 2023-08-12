Birmingham City fan attends every match since 1974
A Birmingham City superfan has not missed a single game, home or away, in nearly 50 years.
Rob Shannon, 64, said what started as a regular trip with his father quickly became an "obsession" of his own.
He even named his son Andrew after the club's St Andrews ground.
"Apparently I need a hip replacement, I’ve been to see the consultant, and he wants to do it as soon as possible - I’ve asked if he can call me back early next year, probably after the end of May," Mr Shannon said.
He began attending matches with his father, who chose to support his local club after moving to Birmingham from Ireland.
In the 1960s, he said his father cheekily suggested to the club they might want a mascot - putting forward his son.
"They thought about the idea, and they said it was a good idea," he said. "I was mascot from 1964 to 1970."
Since 1974 Mr Shannon has not missed a game.
"In the early days I nearly missed some matches because I didn't have a car, or couldn't drive and I was trying to get lifts," he said.
"You keep on going, you follow your team, through thin and thin with us.
"You keep following and hope one day, something good will happen, I think now we have a bit more optimism and better times are ahead."
Sharing 'good times'
If the results have not always been something to celebrate, Mr Shannon said the matchday experience has owed as much to the "people you meet, the friends you make".
"You share their disappointments as well as your own," he said.
"You share good times with them - [we] always have a beer before the game."
The father-of-two has attended thousands of games and collected memorabilia along the way, including match programmes, some dating back to the 1930s.
Amid all the games he said one stood out.
"My favourite game I’ve been to is the Carling Cup Final when we beat Arsenal at Wembley [in 2011]," he said.
"We were massive underdogs, to go there and see your team lift a trophy was absolutely magnificent."