Travelling criminals targeted across Scotland-England border

Travelling criminals across the Scotland-England border have been targeted in a joint operation.

The Scottish Borders Community Action Teams (CAT) have been working with police in Northumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

It is part of efforts to disrupt criminal activity - particularly the theft of agricultural machinery in the area.

Two teams of seven officers have targeted locations along the border and operated checkpoints to stop vehicles.

They have led to the detection of a number of offences but police said they would also have a "preventative effect".