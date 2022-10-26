T﻿ravelling criminals across the Scotland-England border have been targeted in a joint operation.

T﻿he Scottish Borders Community Action Teams (CAT) have been working with police in Northumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

I﻿t is part of efforts to disrupt criminal activity - particularly the theft of agricultural machinery in the area.

T﻿wo teams of seven officers have targeted locations along the border and operated checkpoints to stop vehicles.

T﻿hey have led to the detection of a number of offences but police said they would also have a "preventative effect".