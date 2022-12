A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Solihull, in the West Midlands.

It happened on Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, just before 17:10 GMT on Thursday, police said.

A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and West Midlands Police said nothing could be done to save him.

The driver remained at the scene and officers said they were keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.