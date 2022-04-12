New High Sheriff of Devon sworn in

A cattle breeder has been sworn in as the new High Sheriff of Devon.

Richard Youngman, from Crediton, has taken over the role from Lady Lucy Studholme.

The Queen appoints someone to the role for each county of England and Wales every year.

The unpaid, independent and non-political role dates back to Saxon times and is the oldest royal appointment.

It gives support to the county’s judiciary, magistracy, emergency services and the voluntary sector.

Mr Youngman said he would support the work of LandWorks, a Totnes-based charity providing ex-prisoners with a supported route back into employment and the community, and St Petrock's, an Exeter-based charity providing meals and support for the homeless.

He said: “I am honoured to be taking on this ancient role and looking forward to thanking and supporting Devon’s agencies of law and order, emergency services and associated voluntary bodies, all of whom do such important work in our communities, as they recover from a couple of tough years."