A walker has been rescued after suffering a suspected fractured wrist in a fall in the Peak District.

Emergency services were called to a spot near Derwent Reservoir in Fairholmes, Derbyshire shortly after 14:00 BST on Sunday.

The walker had to be rescued by the Edale Mountain Rescue Team, which used its 4x4 vehicle to get to the patient quickly along a farm track.

The walker was then placed in the vehicle and transported back to the car park so waiting paramedics could take them to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital for further treatment.