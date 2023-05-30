A crisis-hit "hell hole" prison dubbed the worst the chief inspector ever visited has undergone a "transformation", according to a report listing significant improvements.

An inspection of HMP Birmingham in 2018 led to a grim assessment of the site, with a range of actions ordered to bring standards under control.

It was taken back into public ownership having been found in a "state of crisis" and scene of a number of large-scale riots.

However five years on, a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, external described the site as "much safer and more decent".