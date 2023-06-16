Student flats evacuated due to fire
A fire in student accommodation in Birmingham forces about 40 residents to evacuate the building
The blaze was in a third-floor kitchen and 45 firefighters were called to Church Road
Unattended cooking is thought to be the cause
Dozens of students were forced to leave their university accommodation block during a fire in a third-floor kitchen.
Forty-five firefighters were called to five-storey Chamberlain Hall on Church Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, at 22:05 BST on Thursday.
About 40 University of Birmingham residents had already exited by themselves when crews arrived, the fire service said.
The blaze was put out within an hour and was thought to have been started by unattended cooking.
Everybody was accounted for, no injuries were reported and most residents went back to their homes afterwards, the fire service said.
Some were found alternative accommodation by university staff.
The fire service added a flat was damaged by the flames and smoke affected the whole third floor.
