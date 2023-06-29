Protected status confirmed for West Penwith Moors and Downs
Some farmers in West Cornwall warned they could struggle financially after it was decided to keep protected status for West Penwith Moors and Downs in place.
About 12 km (7miles) of flora and fauna running from St Ives to St Just was made into a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) in October.
It was officially confirmed by Natural England, external at a meeting in St Ives on Wednesday.
Christopher Murley, who runs a dairy farm with his two brothers and parents at Pendeen, said it was a sad day.
He said: "It's going to mean we're going to lose a certain amount of land that we won't be able to farm.
"Milking cows relies on feeding them good quality grass and basically they're going to stop us doing it."
He said Natural England was very much mistaken if it thought designating an SSSI would improve wildlife and nature.
He said: "This area is like it is because of the way it's been farmed."
However, the chair of Natural England said the area was so special and important for wildlife, it needed protection.
Tony Juniper said: "It doesn't necessarily mean that farming stops, or farming needs to radically change.
"Some of it will need to alter but we will support and work with people to help that process be as smooth as possible."
He said some of the field systems go back to the Bronze Age while some of the trackways and some of the mines go back to the Stone Age.
"This is not a landscape that's pristine, it's a landscape that's had people in it, working in it for a long time," Mr Juniper said.
"As a result, the place is very special; the notification is to keep it special."
