Man seriously injured in attack at his front door
The man was attacked by two men who knocked on his front door in Fetcham, Surrey
The attackers were posing as bailiffs or law enforcement officers, with one wearing a stab vest
The victim's elderly mother was also punched and pushed to the ground
Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to
A man has been left injured in hospital after being attacked by two men who knocked on his front door.
Police said the victim, who was in his 40s, suffered "grievous bodily harm level injuries".
The man's elderly mother, who is in her 70s, was punched and pushed to the ground.
The men who carried out the attack in Fetcham, near Leatherhead, were dressed as law enforcement officers or bailiffs, police said.
Police said one of the men was wearing a black vest with the word "enforcement" written on the front, but neither showed any form of identification.
Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on 12 June, at about 15:30 BST.
