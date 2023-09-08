Exeter road closures are 'causing misery'
Dozens of protesters argued against Exeter's controversial road closure scheme at Devon County Council
Councillors heard the scheme was causing misery for residents and delaying emergency service vehicles
The council argues the scheme makes it safer for people to walk and cycle
Exeter's controversial road closure scheme is causing misery for residents and delaying emergency services, opponents have told councillors.
The Devon County Council scheme, set up in August, sees roads closed in the Heavitree and Whipton areas of the city to cut down on traffic.
But dozens of protesters argued at the authority's meeting on Thursday the scheme did more harm than good.
The council argued the scheme made it safer for people to walk and cycle.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said one protester attended the meeting wearing a clown's wig and another briefly blocked the road leading to a car park.
Inside the chamber the protesters said the scheme was damaging business and delaying emergency service vehicles.
Planters and bollards are used to block off roads designated as low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).
Matthew Rowbury, who chairs the Heavitree Traders Association, said: “Traders are fully committed to low emissions, but this LTN is a step too far.”
'Farcical situation'
He argued the council's consultation process was flawed and based on out-of-date information.
“This farcical solution will have catastrophic effects on trade within Heavitree and Whipton," he said.
"Numerous customers say they will no longer come because of the blockages."
Trader Joe Bolton said the blocked roads had affected his sweets delivery business.
He said: "The bollards are not wanted, they are not helpful and they should be removed."
Angela Martin, another objector, said "life has become a misery" for those who need to drive.
The council said the scheme created a safer and more attractive environment for walkers and cyclists by keeping through-traffic out of residential streets.
