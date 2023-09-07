Road closed after crash as police investigate
Police have launched an investigation after a crash in Brighton.
The A270 Lewes Road is closed southbound at the junction with Coldean Lane to the entrance for Wild Park.
“This is due to an ongoing police investigation”, Sussex Police said.
All vehicles, including buses, are being diverted up Coldean Lane as a result of the crash.
A police spokesperson said: “This may impact the peak morning period.”
Brighton and Hove Buses said: “All services will need to divert via Coldean Lane, Ditchling Road and Upper Hollingdean Road, resuming normal route from Lewes Road and Melbourne Street.”
