A fire at a flat in east London is being treated as a transphobic hate crime, the Met Police has said.

The fire happened just before 06:30 BST on 14 April at a residential flat on Whitechapel's High Street. No injuries were reported.

Inside the property at the time were transgender women and a gay man, the Met said.

Detectives are treating the fire as suspicious and are working with fire investigators to work out the cause of the blaze.