Coventry City of Culture Trust is unlikely to be able to repay £4.5m it owes in debts after entering administration, a report says.

The trust collapsed in February and a report from administrators suggests little over £500,000 is expected to be recouped from its assets.

Creditors unlikely to see a penny back include the city council, which agreed to a £1m loan in October.

Administrators have started investigating the trust's collapse and found Covid-19 "adversely impacted" the operation.